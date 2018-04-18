HSE Advisor

Company
Fircroft
Location
Norwich,Norfolk,England
Salary
£50 to £50 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID
640210
Posted on
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 4:01am
About the Role:
The Role:
2 X HSE Advisors required for an offshore role working in the Southern North Sea
Knowledge of Well Operations and RPS (Radiation Protection Supervisor) would be preferred
90 Day contract working 2 weeks on 2 weeks off.
