HSE Advisor (Bonnyville)

* Review, interpret and advise on legislation, industry best practices etc.

* Participate in leading indicator activities

* Measure EHS performance and provide feedback from the results of audits, data analysis, inspections and job observations

* Support the business with incident investigations, corrective action development and incident trending

* Support the Emergency Preparedness function

* Liaising at all levels of the organization

* Ensure EHS issues are given primary consideration in all initiatives and programs

* Engage staff in, and support the application of new EHS initiatives, including assessments

* Actively analyze key EHS performance indicators to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.

* Support the development and implementation of Improvement Plans for continuous improvement.

* Provide assistance to the business with contractor management compliance regarding corporate and regional requirements.



Candidates should be local to Bonnyville.



* Occupational Health and Safety Diploma or Certificate

* Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) preferred

* 7+ years' experience in an EHS-related discipline; oil and gas experience is required

* Experience in implementing an EHS Management System

* Auditing and inspection experience



