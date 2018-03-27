About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HSE Co-ordinator, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Project management of specific HSES related work scopes and initiatives.

HSE technical support for management of Synergi, including coordinating correct input of cases and actions, liaising with case/action owners, ensuring close out and cross asset follow up/continuous improvement.

Be a Synergi system "super user" and trainer, and report on Synergi case and action close out performance.

HSE support to OAG and UKBU including managing/coordinating discrete work scopes and specific activities e.g.. Safety Reviews, Corporate audits, Regulator inspections, Safety Case management.

HSE support to Facilities Engineering, including:

o Performance standard and verification scheme updates

o Project management of operated asset Operational Verification Schemes

o Cumulative risk management

o Major Accident Hazards initiatives

o development of workflows

Regulator liaison, coordinating activities, follow up, communications and reporting. Provision of regulatory advice.

Implementation and maintenance/development of the Lessons Learned processes and systems, including:

o Development and/or issue of Alerts and Lessons Learned,

o Coordinating follow up actions/responses and closure

o Communication of Lessons / Alerts to other Business Units

Be an Arrow system "super user" and coach, and support the quarterly Risk Review process.

Assist with the development and maintenance of the UKBU management system.

Assist with assurance activities and audit report/action follow up

Contract position

