HSE Coordinator

About the Role:

Support the environmental, technical safety and the supervisors on the HSE procedures by updating current procedures and finding new ways to improve current programs.

The candidate must be able to think analytically to perform continuous improvement on the HSE programs.

BS in Engineering

1-2 years of HSE experience

Must be local to the area and able to work in the US

HSE CoordinatorCameron, LANES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. Our client is headquartered in Texas with projects and operations across the US.HSE CoordinatorHSE CoordinatorEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.