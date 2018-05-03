About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HSE Engineer, based in Portlethen Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Implement project HSE requirements into the design.

Initiate, recommend, provide and monitor improvements.

Report to Project Management on HSE matters.

Prepare and execute HSE audits and reviews on construction sites.

Act as focal point for HSE related questions/issues and establish a good and professional relationship between the company and relevant parties like; the Health & Safety Executive and OSDR.

Ensures the health of the Safety & Environmental Critical Elements (SECE's) by the continuous assessment and documenting of these barriers as described in the Safety Case

Assist in preparing Tender documentation.

Pro-actively searches, assess and distribute new applicable legislation.

Assist performing audits on ISO 14001 and Process Safety Management.

Assist preparing incident and audit trend analysis and HSE Performance Indicators.

Permanent position

