HSE Enginner

About the Role:

8-12 years of experience in a HSE drilling function in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Rig experience and knowledge of drilling operations, and rig site safety plans and procedures is a must

Previous field experience in Iraq/KRI

Degree in engineering or equivalent as minimum.

Advanced education in HSE management preferred.

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.