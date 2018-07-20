Company Leap29 Location Singapore,Far East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 645894 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: APAC HSE Manager - Multinational Process Engineering Company - Singapore



Location:Singapore

Duration Long Term - FTE Role

Working Week Approx. 40 Hours per week (Approx. Travel Time in the SEA Region 25 - 30 %)

Package Competitive Pay + Bonus





The Company



A Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment to a variety of highly regulated hygienic industries



The Role



• Builds up effective teams and creates team culture, promotes and develops innovative solutions and thinks visionary, actively addresses an exchange of opinions when solving a problem, can facilitate brainstorming

• Cultivates opportunities through diverse people; respects and relates well to people from varied backgrounds, and is sensitive to group differences; sees diversity as an opportunity; challenges bias and intolerance

• Sets high standards and well-defined, realistic goals for oneself; displays a high level of effort and commitment towards completing assignments in a timely manner; seeks to make their time as productive as possible; shows a willingness to work flexibly when required by the needs of the business

• Takes ownership of the work, assignments and work-related issues; does not ignore issues, which are of importance to themselves, the team, department and/or organization. Takes ownership of successes and mistakes.

• Quickly recognizes relevant relationships and interdependencies.

• Thinks strategically, is able to think in scenarios and not only in one-track mode

• Links important decisions with the interests of GEA and not only with his own or the benefits for his own area of responsibility

• Develops solution options, even in complex situations or when under pressure, and objectively selects among several options available.





The Requirement



• Degree qualified preferably in an engineering discipline

• Minimum of 8 years of experience gained in international health and safety systems and regulations

• Profound HSE management skills

• Experience in HSE system regulations and international norms

• Experience with implementation of corporate HSE systems

• Work experience in complex matrix organizations

• Profound international HSE regulations know-how (min. 5 years of experience)

• Profound project management or similar skills

• Coaching and training experience and results

• Experience with implementation of HSE standards with suppliers







