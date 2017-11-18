About the Role:

My client,a midstream Oil and Natural Gas Company is currently looking for a HSSE Coordinator to join their team located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. This is a 3 to 6 month contract position with the potential to become full time after the contract.

This role will typically suit someone with a HSE manager, HSE Advisor,and Plant and manufacturing background. The ideal candidate will be able to easily and professionally interact with the organization using good interpersonal skills, while being aligned to company goals and objectives.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Attend pre-job and other safety meetings* Identify and mitigate hazards* Observe and coach workers in the safe execution of work* Audit work space and report to supervisor on findings* Assist plan and safety coordinator on training, HSE issues and other issues as needed

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 3 years experience in oil and gas industry* Experience in plant and manufacturing preferred* Natural gas industry experience strongly preferred* Strong oral and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and effectively in one-on-one or group situations.* Board of Certified Safety Professional (BCSP) certification required* Bilingual

Location: Broken Arrow, OK

Schedule: Day Shift

Rate: $40 Hr plus time and a half overtime

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

