About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for HSE Supervisor with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Implement detailed day-to-day EH&S (Environmental, Industrial Hygiene, Safety & Reactive Chemicals, Health Services) programs, utilizing the EH&S work process, standards and procedures* Ensure that the environmental, IH, Health & Safety and Reactive chemical aspects of Operating Discipline are adequate and applied to achieve EH&S performance goals* Act as the plant resource for related EH&S information on procedures, guidelines and standards. Plant contact for environmental, IH, Health, Safety, reactive chemical issues. Coaches teams and individuals on EH&S related tasks and activities* Assist in developing and achieving area or plant EH&S goals and ensure compliance tasks are completed* Perform / coordinate certain environmental, IH and reactive chemical monitoring, data collection, analyzing and reporting for the Plant. As required, participate in the environmental, I / H, Health, Safety and reactive chemical related reviews and projects* Coordinate the schedules for and completes audits and assessments in EH&S related areas. As required, conduct and document investigations of incidents and ensures follow up actions to prevent re-occurrences that are addressed* Asses facilities' operations and maintenance on EH&S performance and compliance* Interface with other organizations and provide input on EH&S related issues to be provided to government agencies through the responsible Sadara organization* Provide support to various organizations during emergency situations and ensure a safe work environment for the overall work force* Carry out the training in EH&S procedures, control the level of compliance with safety specifications, establish diagnostics via field and data analysis, investigate any Irregularities that have been identified, suggest the application of subsequent corrective measures, and report safety performance* Coordinate implementation of the general principles of prevention and safety to ensure the protection of all workers and ensure the safety principles are applied in a consistent manner* Make any adjustments required to the EH&S Contractor Management Plan to take account of the progress of the work and any changes which have occurred* Organize cooperation between employers, including successive employers on the same site, coordination of their activities with a view to protecting workers and preventing accidents and occupational health hazards and reciprocal information* Coordinate arrangements to check that the working procedures are implemented correctly* Lead, facilitate or participate in Root Cause Investigations and meet daily with all field workers prior to the start of work to review the daily activities to be done, Methods Statements, and EH&S aspects to be considered

* Two-year degree in Engineering Technology or a closely related field* Completion of Industrial Training Program or related experience* 10 years' experience in chemical or oil industry or related EH&S fields* 5 years' experience in an EH&S field construction role* Excellent understating of EH&S management systems and regulations* Excellent understanding of behavioral change efforts* Fluency in English* Previous SADARA Employee or Aramco Project experience