About the Role:

Large Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Full Time HSE Technician in Williston, ND. This role will began as a contract position and transition to a direct hire position.

Looking for 5 years of experience in the Health, Safety and Environmental field in the Oil and Gas Industry OR a recent college graduate with a degree in Safety ready to start their career in the Bakken with one of the major operators.

Salary will be $65,000-$75,000 per year negotiable upon experience.

Experienced candidates need HSE experience in Oil and Gas Upstream Operations.

