HSE Technician

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Williston
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Job ID 
640661
Posted on 
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 5:26pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Large Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Full Time HSE Technician in Williston, ND. This role will began as a contract position and transition to a direct hire position.

Looking for 5 years of experience in the Health, Safety and Environmental field in the Oil and Gas Industry OR a recent college graduate with a degree in Safety ready to start their career in the Bakken with one of the major operators.

Salary will be $65,000-$75,000 per year negotiable upon experience.

Experienced candidates need HSE experience in Oil and Gas Upstream Operations.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.