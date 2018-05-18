HSEQ Manager - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Company Leap29 Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645819 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an installation contractor based in Aberdeen and Stavanger. They mainly specialise in the SURF segments. Due to recently being awarded some projects they are looking to expand their team and are currently searching a HSEQ Manager for a project in Aberdeen.



The HSEQ Manager will be required to:

Initiate HSEQ programs

Experience in obtaining Certification in the UK

Develop and monitor HSEQ programs

Audit and plan and verify required documentation

Close out incident reports

Have NEBOSH Diploma

Have Lead Auditor qualification



If you feel you are available at short notice for this project in Aberdeen, please feel free to apply

