The HSSE Advisor will work closely with the various construction contractors to ensure their understanding of, and performance against, the requirements of the project HSSE Management System.

Whilst a large proportion of the Project is in a 'greenfield' area, it is immediately adjacent to an operating refinery. In addition, there is tie work to be completed in the live site. 'Brownfield' site experience is therefore very important.

The required HSSE Advisor will be able to demonstrate the following:

* A good standard of spoken/written Swedish and English* Experience of Swedish Health & Safety legislation* Good communication skills working with multi disciplined teams* The ability and desire to engage with and coach construction operatives in safe work practices, etc.Experience in the use of;* Live plant Permit to Work Systems* Behavioural based safety systems* Web-based data management systems* OSHA Recordkeeping requirement* Basic computer skills, (eg, comfortable using the Microsoft Office suite, e-mail, etc.* NEBOSH Diploma, or equivalent, and have worked in a similar role within the oil & gas industry

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

