About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for an HSSE coordinator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian Market. As a result of this, Process Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.



* Prepare Safety incident reporting, communication, tracking and follow up the corrective action

* Prepare monthly HSSE report, HSSE stats analysis as well as project-specific HSSE reports when requested

* Review and track journey management process

* Coordinate and track HSSE training activities

* Conduct HSSE induction and deliver HSSE training as required

* Administrate and manage HSSE common mailbox

* Develop HSSE process / procedure, implement and schedule reviews

* Conduct site safety inspections / support as required

* Conduct formal monthly HSSE committee meetings and ensure that the outcomes of the meeting are actioned, monitored and followed-up

* Provide assistance where necessary in the HSSE component of 'new bids' as required

* Perform workplace safety inspections / audits to ensure compliance to legislation & requirement

* Practice intimate knowledge of all the applicable legislation, regulations, by-laws and ISO 14001,OSHAS18001 as applicable

* Ensure that all relevant statutory and other notices are well maintain, published and properly displayed

* Maintain, monitor and issue purchase HSSE resource as necessary

* Maintain HSSE document and records to ensure it up to date

* Communicate HSSE in timely manner

Skills / Qualifications:



* Degree in Occupational Health and Safety

* Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in an HSE related field and similar industry; Construction, Petrochemical, onshore & offshore experience would be an advantage

* Knowledge of local government HSE rules and regulations

* Certified OSHAS 18001 or ISO14001 auditor would be advantage

* Basic Computer Skills to include Microsoft Office applications

* Good Interpersonal and presentation skills

* Good command of English and communication skills