About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting an HSSE Lead - Offshore to join our growing team in Brunei. The project will run for at least five years, adopting our world-class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible to ensure compliance with Amec Foster Wheeler and Client procedures. Provide positive leadership for the location on HSSE issues and promote the adoption of HSSE best practice. Promote an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all employees in, continuous performance improvement Lead and provide functional management of HSSE personnel under their control

* Monitor and report on the effectiveness of the HSSE management system and progress against the AMEC Foster Wheeler HSSE Performance Standards. Make recommendations for improvement where appropriate* Contribute towards developing annual HSSE objectives for location. Monitor and report on the implementation and effectiveness* Assist with the identification of HSSE training needs and monitor delivery and recording* Monitor and report on the implementation of the approved HSSE objectives* Produce HSSE performance reports as required* Alert line and functional management promptly to significant accidents and incidents. Where appropriate be involved in the investigation and ensure that the findings are reported and appropriately shared* Review accident and incident reports. Identify any trends and ensure that there is appropriate response to prevent future occurrence* Carry out audits / reviews as necessary to ensure compliance with processes / legislation

Essential:

* Experienced in mentoring and developing multi-cultural workforces within international environments* >10 years HSSE experience in offshore brownfield Oil & Gas environment* Demonstrable 'HSSE Lead' responsibility* In-depth knowledge of HSSE legislation and best practice (UK, Aust. etc.)* Evident experience in management of MAH Hazard Identification and Control planning (BowTie, HIRA, COSC)

Desirable:

* Demonstrable experience in creating and implementing Safe Systems of Work in line with international best practices* Experienced in creating and delivering HSSE training material* Lead Auditor certification in ISO18001, 14001 & 9001

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.