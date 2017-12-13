Company
Wood
Location
Johannesburg
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Job ID
626690
Posted on
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 - 1:17am
About the Role:
Wood is currently recruiting for a Human Resources Administrator for our Bryanston office.
* Deliver efficient HR operational processes which support the requirements of the business, particularly in the areas of: recruitment and induction, training and employee competency development, employee and labour relations, site HR support and HR reporting
* Ensure that an efficient HR administrative infrastructure is developed, implemented and managed to meet the business needs
* Act as the HR first point of contact on employee issues, concerns and needs
* Support the work of the HR team, ensuring that HR is viewed as a value- add
Skills / Qualifications:
* National Diploma of Degree in Human Resources
* Between 5-10 years' experience in HR, preferably within an engineering, EPCM project management environment
* Computer literacy in MS Office and data base development (MS Access)
* Good working knowledge of key legislation: Employment Equity Act, LRA, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Occupational Health and Safety Act, Skills Development Act, and practical experience in the interpretation and implementation thereof
* Above average English language skills, both verbal and written
Apply