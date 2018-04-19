Human Resources Assistant

About the Role:

An oil and gas midstream pipeline company is looking for a HR Assistant to join its Human Resources Team.

Responsibilities/Job Description:

* Manages and participates in District recruitment for hourly, clerical, technical and management positions.

* Coordinates summer student staffing.

* Client Support - initial contact for client group - provides Employee Relations/Labour Relations

* information, expertise and interpretation of HR policies, programs and collective agreements.

* Responds to day to day inquiries, general correspondence and data tracking.

* Confidential administrative support to HR Advisory Services, District Manager, and local management team.

* Maintains data and information for Employee and Labour Relations, Salary Administration and employee files.

* Monitors and manages the Illness Absence Program for the District; acts as a liaison with Health Services.

* Acts as Delegate for Managers for all Manager Self Service transactions.

* Organizes and works with employees regarding the annual Choices Benefits enrolment/re-enrolment.

* Provides administrative support during the grievance process or investigative meetings on an "as needed" basis.

* Responsible for data analysis and research.

* Presents/supports the roll out of HR Advisory Services initiatives to Management and employees.

* Monitors and receives communication in absence of managers and ensures appropriate response and follow up.

* Organizes meetings and presentations both internally and externally.

* Supports and participates in various internal committees, teams and initiatives.

* District Retirees.

* Special projects and assignments.

Basic/Minimum Qualifications:

* Post-secondary degree or diploma in a Human Resources, administrative or related field of study or equivalent.

* Minimum of 3 years' experience in administrative support role, preferably in an HR Department.

* Demonstrated ability in managing administrative procedures with emphasis on detail orientation and accuracy.

* Strong interpersonal and communications skills, with demonstrated tact and diplomacy.

* Demonstrated ability to operate in an environment of trust and confidentiality.

* Ability to work independently and as part of an effective team.

* Demonstrated organizational/time management skills.

* High level of analytical, problem solving, decision-making and results oriented skills.

* Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite specifically advanced Excel.

* Flexible/adaptable.

Desired Qualifications:

* Human Resources Certificate/Program or CHRP.

* Three to five years' experience in an HR Department administrative support role.

* Working knowledge of employment related legislation including Employment Standards Act, as well as Payroll and benefit administration.

* Experience within a unionized environment, including collective agreement interpretation, grievance coordination and internal/external recruitment.

* Exposure to HRIS systems, ideally SAP and Oracle, an asset.

Comments:

* Some overnight travel may be required for meetings.

* Periodic overtime required.

* External recruitment concurrent.

