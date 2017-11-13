About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting for a HVAC Designer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Wood to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.



* Responsible in Drafting / Detailing of HVAC related works

* Responsible for engineering of the assigned HVAC drawings / task

* Draft as per inputs & check General Arrangement & Detail Drawings

* Report to Lead Civil Designer / Lead Civil Engineer / Lead HVAC Engineer

* Coordinate with other disciplines & project team to meet the project schedules on submissions of HVAC deliverables and ensure all deliverables comply with quality as per FW / Client specifications & standards

* Interpret vendor drawings / other discipline drawings for HVAC deliverables requirements



* Diploma or Equivalent qualification in Mechanical or drafting discipline

* Should have experience between 7 plus years

* Able to communicate in good English with other disciplines in an effective manner

* Willing to have the patience to face work pressure & changes

* Familiar with Saudi Aramco Standard Engineering (SAES) in HVAC, ASHRAE, SAMCNA, etc.

* Must be able to work in a team with work share basis

* Must have worked in Micro station & AutoCAD software

* Has experience in at least one Oil & Gas project in HVAC Services, must have sound technical knowledge in HVAC detail engineering & drafting using relevant codes & standards

* Hands on experience in any design calculations is advantageous

* Must be Saudi national available to join ASAP