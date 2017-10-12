About the Role:

We are currently recruiting a HVAC Engineer role on behalf of our client a Global Oil & Gas Engineering company based in the North East. This is a permanent position and an excellent opportunity to join a progressive company who are at the forefront of the Oil & Gas, manufacturing industry.



Reporting directly to the Senior Management you will work as an integral part of the HVAC team holding responsibility for managing HVAC Engineering and design on all projects.



Day to Day duties will include, but are not limited to:



* To liaise with the Project Director / Manager & Senior Manager - Systems Integrations to ensure the HVAC Engineering and Design resource meets the contractual project plan as a minimum.



* To ensure HVAC design and engineering is in accordance with client specifications and all documentation and drawings are issued and approved on time, accurately and in line with approved QMS requirements.



* Identification, with the HVAC Designers/Engineers, of all clients HVAC related specification changes or variation orders. To inform the Project Director / Manager in writing with the cost/program impact within contractual timescales.



* Provide the Senior Manager-Systems Integration with all design related information to ensure full functional integration of HVAC equipment, ductwork, insulation and penetrations in good time for integration into the Modular structure for smooth continuous manufacture.



* Ensure company contractual obligations, with regard to HVAC FAT testing, is fully understood, procedures put in place and obtain client sign off.



* Liaison with the Head of Governance Compliance/QA Manager to maintain an appropriate QMS for company HVAC scope of activities.



* Provide monthly and 3 monthly work forecasting to the Senior Manager-Systems Integration and attend and contribute to monthly M&E design meetings.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

To be considered this position you must have a recognised Engineering qualification / Building services Degree as well as:



* Commercial Awareness & Estimating Skills

* Advanced Literacy, Numeracy, Presentation & Communication Skills

* Competency with HVAC Software

* Good man-management & training skills



