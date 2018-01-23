IAP Manager

Company
About the Role:
Overview
The Integrated Asset Planner is responsible for managing the collation and aggregation of the asset integrated plan including project plans, developments, operations, maintenance and non-operations activities and company initiatives.
Responsibilities
* Co-operate with offshore and onshore disciplines to optimize their planning of activities.
* Create and maintain plans for the Operation department and the operation of the Cygnus platform.
* Support the offshore organisation with optimisation and integration of different plans.
* Develop, improve and maintain the Integrated Planning Solution for the asset.
* Responsible for Shutdown and Turnaround planning and scheduling.
* Participate and facilitate setting of goals and objectives, develop and follow up activity plans for Operations.
* Responsible for project control for projects within Operations.
* Ensure linkage between the Asset Plan and OPEX and CAPEX budgets
* Assist in reporting and follow up of cost control and schedule in modification projects
* Leader for the planning department
* Ensure good relationship with other departments (including Finance, Commercial, Legal, Subsurface, Procurement etc), Regulatory Authorities, service contractors (company representatives) and partners.
Competancies/Qulaifications
* Relevant degree or experience.
* Experience from a relevant field/ discipline, with progressive leadership experience.
* Requires extensive knowledge of the planning area in an appropriate industry.
* Demonstrable interpersonal skills (both in motivating employees and influencing stakeholders)
Salary depending on experience.
