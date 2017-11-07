I&E Facilities Engineer

About the Role:

My client, a large Oil and Gas company based in San Antonio are currently looking for a highly experienced Instrumentation and electrical Engineer to support their team on a contract basis.

This role will suit somebody from an upstream background that is has strong technical skills and a history of maintaining excellent working relationships with key stakeholders, whilst managing competing priorities within field facilities teams

Responsibilities

* Provide high quality instrument and electrical engineering support to production operations teams, ensuring projects are executed on time and within requested budget.* Provide instrument and electrical engineering input and act as project lead for assigned projects / modifications, delivering work packages to construction and support for commissioning* Ensure projects are built per design and ready for operations to start-up* Ensure field facilities engineering supervisor has situational awareness across projects.* Lead and participate in PHAs (HAZOPs, HAZIDs, What-Ifs) and related risk assessments* Assist troubleshooting of electrical equipment (Instrumentation, VFDs, PLCs, motors, Junctions boxes, etc)* Training and mentoring role for lesser-experienced support engineers, operators, and maintenance personnel

The minimum requirements for this role are:

* Professionally qualified engineer (Instrument or Electrical) with 5 or more years' experience in unconventional resource plays with experience in facility design, operations and maintenance* Experienced in project management practices* Strong relationship builder and with excellent written and oral communication.* Ability to manage multiple activities, remain calm in a high pressure working environment

Location: San Antonio

Schedule: Mon- Friday - some travel required to the field

Pay: Negotiable depending on experience

Contract: 6-12 months with strong possibility of extension

