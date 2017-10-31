I&E Project Lead Support

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Katy
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
619356
Posted on
Monday, October 30, 2017 - 4:39pm
About the Role:
My client, a large midstream Oil and Gas Company is looking to bring on two I&E Project Lead Supports in the Katy, TX area.
Contract: 12 months
Location: Katy, TX.
Schedule: 5/10's
Requirements:
* Instrumentation, Electrical or Controls Engineering Degree.
* They do want someone with only 3-5 years of experience.
Responsibilities:
* Some office/field based position doing vendor visits, kick off meetings, field visits, P&ID reviews/ preliminary 1 lines, back checking, etc.
* All midstream/pipeline project work
Travel:
* Some travel 10-30%; going out to vendors/inspecting (go out to west Texas/Alabama/etc.)
* All business travel is expensed.
