I&E Project Lead Support

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Katy
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
619356
Posted on 
Monday, October 30, 2017 - 4:39pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My client, a large midstream Oil and Gas Company is looking to bring on two I&E Project Lead Supports in the Katy, TX area.

Contract: 12 months

Location: Katy, TX.

Schedule: 5/10's

Requirements:



* Instrumentation, Electrical or Controls Engineering Degree.
* They do want someone with only 3-5 years of experience.

Responsibilities:



* Some office/field based position doing vendor visits, kick off meetings, field visits, P&ID reviews/ preliminary 1 lines, back checking, etc.
* All midstream/pipeline project work

Travel:



* Some travel 10-30%; going out to vendors/inspecting (go out to west Texas/Alabama/etc.)
* All business travel is expensed.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.