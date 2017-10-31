I&E Project Lead Support

About the Role:

My client, a large midstream Oil and Gas Company is looking to bring on two I&E Project Lead Supports in the Katy, TX area.

Contract: 12 months

Location: Katy, TX.

Schedule: 5/10's

Requirements:

* Instrumentation, Electrical or Controls Engineering Degree.* They do want someone with only 3-5 years of experience.

Responsibilities:

* Some office/field based position doing vendor visits, kick off meetings, field visits, P&ID reviews/ preliminary 1 lines, back checking, etc.* All midstream/pipeline project work

Travel:

* Some travel 10-30%; going out to vendors/inspecting (go out to west Texas/Alabama/etc.)* All business travel is expensed.

