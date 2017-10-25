I&E Technician

About the Role:

Currently searching for an experienced I&E Tech for a large E&P in San Antonio, TX.

This will be an initial 6 month contract with anticipation to extend upon completion.

Candidates must be local to San Antonio as relocation will not be offered.

The I&E Tech will report into the Field Supervisor, supporting the engineers in the Facilities and Construction group. They will be reviewing, marking-up and redlining electrical drawings on small facilities projects in the Kennedy Field. Time will be spent in both the Field office and San Antonio office with a Monday-Friday schedule, 40 hours per week.

Requirement:



* 5+ year's experience as an I&E Tech within Oil and Gas

* 5+ year's experience with electrical drawings - control panels, junction boxes, plc's required

* Journeyman License Required

* Extensive knowledge and experience reading, understand drawings and redlining electrical drawings from upstream oil and gas facilities

If qualified and interested, please apply asap as this is an urgent role.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935

