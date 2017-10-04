I&E Technicnan

About the Role:

The Role:

Assignment Scope

- Provides electrical, electronics, communications, and instrumentation support to maintain wells, equipment and facilities in a manner that is safe, efficient and environmentally sound.

- Maintains and optimizes SCADA communications systems and programmable logic controllers. Installs, troubleshoots, and maintains electrical, pneumatic, process controls and new equipment as projects dictate.

- Oversees, monitors, & witnesses: Grounding / Breaker Installation / Terminations / Continuity checks / instrument installation / Loop checks / System Function checks / P&ID check outs / of contractor's work execution during Capital Project installation.

- Maintains high Safety standards during construction and participate in the PSSR walkdown at the completion of the project.

- Typically requires up to 3 years of experience.

- Entry level.

- Provides technical and/or administrative support.

- Demonstrates the ability to learn terminology, applications and standard procedures for performing the job function.

- Performs routine, basic office/field tasks using established procedures.



