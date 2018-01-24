Income and Indirect Tax Specialist

Fircroft
Houston
Contract
Administration Jobs
632025
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 9:41am
About the Role:

The Role:
Requirements
* Bachelors Degree
* 8 - 10+ years experience. The Manager stated that he is looking for someone that is heavy on the Sr. Experience or may have been a first year manager
* Experience with Accounting Systems and has the ability to quickly learn new accounting systems (Quickbooks, SAP, Oracle, ERP)
* Preference for someone who comes from the energy industry, oil and gas experience can work. (Competitors of Sunnova are Sunrun, Solar City, Vivint, Sunpower, and NRG Solar)
* Advanced experience with Excel. Manager wants someone that uses excel everyday
* Candidate that knows how to work on their own and can be proactive
* Experience with Microsoft office tools

