The Role:
To support the Operations and Launch Teams by providing robust and effective processes and facilities to ensure that production of seats can be done in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner. Reporting to Industrial Engineering Manager / Senior Industrial Engineer
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
* Ensure the following tasks are completed to correct standards, timescales, and budgets: -
- SWIs
- PFMEAs
- MOST
- Layouts
- Line Balance
- Launch Project Management
- Coordination of suppliers and contractors
- Manpower Map generation
- Major Facility Installation
- Innovative solutions to presented problems
* Support the Senior Industrial Engineer with the following: -
- Providing data for Monthly and Weekly KPIs
- Report out of Project Status
- Attendance at Meetings when required
* Make sure Lear's Operating procedures are implemented and make suggestions when improvements are necessary
* In addition to the above-mentioned tasks other activities and responsibilities may be individually defined
* Any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy the customers' needs.
HEALTH, SAFETY & ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITIES
* Ensure a safe working environment, follow, support and maintain working practices, comply with all relevant HSE legislation and local policies and procedures - Additional Responsibilities detailed in the HS&E Manual.
* Ensure peers and members in the department comply with HSE policies and procedures
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
* Highly self-motivated and target focused, being flexible in approach when required
* Excellent communication and organisation skills
* Proactive and strategic approach
* Strong IT skills
* Ability to lead by force of personality and own commitment
* A proven methodical approach to problem solving
* Influencing skills and Professional approach
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Working knowledge of latest IE skills and techniques
* Experience of completing facility installations
* Awareness of Poke Yoke methodologies
* Familiarity with NPI processes
* Good problem solving skills
* Used to dealing with high pressure situations
* Engineering / Manufacturing Qualification
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Work Study Methodology (preferably MOST)
* Ergonomics awareness
* AutoCAD experience
* JIT experience
* MOST Practitioner
