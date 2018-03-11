About the Role:

Location: Dubai

Contract: 12 Months

Start date: 01.04.2018

INFORMATION SECURITY CONSULTANT

Job Specific Qualification

3-5 yrs of experience in IT/Information Security Has at least one Security certification, CISSP, CISA, IS27001 Lead Additional security certification, CISSP, CISA, IS27001 Lead Auditor, CISM Expertise in security functions like security audit & assurance assessments, policy development framework etc. Experience in security and compliance standards like PCI DSS, ISO 2. Knowledge of all the ten domains of Security Basic knowledge of different technology domains or application platforms and how they integrate

Job Specific Qualifications - Additional

Manages the delivery of Regulatory compliance based security standards, its best practices, policies and procedures to ensure information system security across the enterprise meets Regulatory compliance requirements. This project has specific focus on PCI DSS, GDPR and ISR remediation, vulnerability scanning, risk assessments, report analysis and rescanning. Requirements: Has 5+ years of IT work experience with a broad range of exposure to all security aspects with focus on vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, risk assessments and regulatory compliance standard. Should have experience in evidence collection work around compliance, and generation/normalization of supporting documentation. Ideal candidate must have been certified in either of the following as a PCI ISA, PCIP, ISO 270001, GDPR or any other industry standard compliance.

