Infrastructure/Application Project Manager

About the Role:

An organisation based in Sydney CBD is recruiting for an Infrastructure / Applications Project Manager for a period of 6 months.

In this role you will be responsible for the integration and testing of new applications following a successful configuration phase.

Ideally you will have experience working with Oracle and be well versed in both infrastructure and application project management.

If you are interested in this opportunity and have the skills and experience required, please apply below.



To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com