Inspection Adviser

About the Role:

The Role:



MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Promote safety within area of specialty

* Provide a very high level of quality expertise in inspection disciplines such as rotating equipment,

instrumentation and electrical equipment, fixed equipment or Non-Destructive

Examination (NDE) (e.g. NDE Level III for instance)

* Advise on all quality matters

associated with procurement and installation of equipment

* Monitor production processes and perform surveillance activities in a manufacturing or fabrication

environment.

* Coordinate and oversee activities of 3rd party and/or Contractor source

inspectors

* Perform surveillance activities, quality inspection activities in accordance

with the Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs)

* Provide direction to suppliers on quality management. Review and evaluate Contractor's and Suppliers' quality documents for

accuracy and adequacy

* Manage interfaces and coordination between Suppliers, Contractors, Quality Supervision and other Project Team disciplines (e.g. Engineering, Construction)

* Lead development and execution of detailed oversight program for high criticality activities or critical equipment inspections. * Participate in Factory Acceptance Tests (FATs), final inspection release activities, review of supplier Quality Control

documents and support closure of punch list items

* Keep Quality supervision updated with status of quality issues

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Provide leadership / expertise in quality inspection activities, make judgments and decisions the technical and physical adequacy of associated equipment and systems

* Provides input to and validate contractor's / Supplier procedures for inspection and for testing / examining components

* Generate, review and revise operational procedures for inspection and test equipment

* Interface with Quality and Engineering disciplines to provide inspection and testing expertise in the development and review of drawings, procedures and project plans

* Support project with the development of method statements and/or examination technique recommendations for equipment inspections; travel to construction and/or fabrication site when requested to review and make technical advice for compliance with specified requirements

* Coordinate activities of 3rd party and Contractor's inspectors within discipline, in conjunction with Supplier's

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) team

* Utilize Quality Management expertise to perform audits and/or assessments of Contractors / Supplier

implementation of inspection activities and document deficiencies

* Perform supplementary inspections and verifications in accordance with requirements of the Inspection and Testing Plan (ITP) and the Project Surveillance Plan(s)

* Provide early warning of potential quality problems and the expertise to avoid / resolve them

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Experience executing project construction or quality assurance/control of procurement or construction activities

* Technical training or high school diploma

* Technical discipline certifications commensurate with work experience

* Willing and able to business travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide various levels of support



Oversee Pre-Gate 3 field activities (civil survey, geotechnical, environmental data gathering, ROW coordination). Provide constructability input in finalizing pipeline route. Work closely with the surveyor and right of way to finalize pipeline route. Support development of Construction Invitation to Tender for Baton Rouge PII scope.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.