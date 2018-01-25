About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Inspection Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide primary interface between onshore inspection and integrity engineering team

Support NDT personnel and other inspection, integrity and corrosion sponsored contractors in the prioritisation and planning of work

Interface with Offshore Inspection Engineer to provide clarification on NDT inspection techniques in order to meet integrity objectives

Review inspection reports, isometrics, vessel general arrangements and P&ID drawings.

Manage and report on the status of all in progress inspection, integrity and corrosion monitoring activities on the installation

Liaise with Offshore Inspection Engineer to maximise opportunistic inspection of vessels, plant and equipment at the request of the client

Give technical advice in order to ensure ad-hoc inspections are completed and integrity of units are fully assessed

Maintain up to date knowledge of innovative NDT techniques

Maintain assurance of UKAS accredited NDT techniques and any knowledge of integrity threats



Education

Essential

Plant Inspector or API 570/510 (or working experience specific to include pressure vessel and piping inspection)

PCN Level II or equivalent in MPI, DPI, and UT (UT must be 3.1/3.2 Plate and Pipe)

Radiographic Interpretation (RI)

Experience of 'in-service' plant inspection and NDT in an offshore environment

Proven ability to work without supervision and to provide effective supervision to others



Experience

Essential

Experience in inspection in a relevant process industry with the majority of the above experience elements. In particular, experience in the application of inspection tools and techniques

Ability to read and interpret commonly used engineering drawings and data sets used in support of inspection activities, e.g. piping isometrics, vessel general arrangements, piping and instrumentation diagrams, process flow diagrams, piping schedules

Detailed knowledge of the uses and limitations of commonly applied non-destructive examination techniques applied in support, e.g. MPI, DPI, UT measurement, Rad techniques

Working knowledge of the use and limitations of specialist NDE techniques applied in support of above water inspection and monitoring programmes, e.g. pulsed eddy current, thermography, time of flight diffraction, CHIME, etc

Awareness of piping and vessel design codes, e.g. ASME VIII, PD5500, ASME B31.3

Computer literate with proven ability to use common Microsoft Office packages



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917962







Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.