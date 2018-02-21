Inspection Engineer Services

About the Role:

CORROSION STUDY + CORROSION LOOP DEFINITION

- Definition of piping groups according to corrosion study

- Definition of inspection techniques to be applied for PVV and Piping according to corrosion study

Item #2 : CREATION OF WSE FOR PRESSURE VESSELS / INSPECTION PACKAGES

- Creation of Written Scheme of Examination as per company rules including:

· Part 1: System Description / General Data

· Part 2: System Overview Drawing

· Part 3: Inspection Program

· Part 4: Inspection Scope / Measuring Points

· Part 5: Inspection Schemes (including UTM locations if any)

Item #3 : RBI STUDY

- Implementation of Fame+ V5 for:

· Pressure Vessels

· Piping Loop (used as sampling for piping groups)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

CONTRACTOR's PERSONNEL educational background highly recommended: engineering degree

Deep Knowledge in Inspection Solution of Total EP, Referential Total EP, Fame+

CONTRACTOR's experience: already performed services for Total in the following domains in the frame of a project or in operations: RBI or inspection engineering, GMIAO.

CONTRACTOR's experience in corrosion loop definition.

CONTRACTOR's minimum experience : 5 years in Inspection engineering and 5 years in Oil and Gas

French and English languages are mandatory to perform the Service



