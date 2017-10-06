Instrument & Calibration Engineer

G2 Recruitment
Derby,Derbyshire,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
618079
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 7:41am
About the Role:

A key client of mine, based in the Derby area, is urgently looking for an Instrument Calibration Engineer for assistance with an interesting project based at a prestigious client.

Key skills

-Recent Calibration Experience with temperature controllers, gauges, all on the Controls Side

-Experience in Vacuum Instrumentation

-Gauge Calibration

-Thermal Surveys

-Industrial environment

My client wins multiple projects with different Industrial Manufacturers in the United Kingdom. This opportunity would suit someone looking to work in a fast-growing, expanding and market leading consultancy.

Please send through your CV if you are interested in this position.

Thanks,

Gerry