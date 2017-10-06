Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Derby,Derbyshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
618079
Posted on
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 7:41am
About the Role:
A key client of mine, based in the Derby area, is urgently looking for an Instrument Calibration Engineer for assistance with an interesting project based at a prestigious client.
Key skills
-Recent Calibration Experience with temperature controllers, gauges, all on the Controls Side
-Experience in Vacuum Instrumentation
-Gauge Calibration
-Thermal Surveys
-Industrial environment
My client wins multiple projects with different Industrial Manufacturers in the United Kingdom. This opportunity would suit someone looking to work in a fast-growing, expanding and market leading consultancy.
Please send through your CV if you are interested in this position.
Thanks,
Gerry
