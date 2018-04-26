Instrument & Controls - Brussels, Belgium

Company Leap29 Location Belgium,Europe Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 640679 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Instrumentation & Control Engineer



My client has over 150 years of experience in the engineering industry and is known worldwide. With over 10 disciplines, they are rapidly growing with over 140 live projects globally.



They are currently looking for an instrumentation and control engineer who would be responsible for designing, developing, installing, managing and/or maintaining equipment which is used to monitor and control engineering systems and processes such as thermal, nuclear and renewable energy companies. You would be working closely with colleagues across a number of functions, including operations, purchasing and design.



My client is looking for someone on 12 month renewable contract to be based in the Brussels -

Belgium.





I&C engineers develop skills in specific control disciplines such as:

• Advanced process control (APC);

• Distributed control systems (DCS);

• Programmable logic controllers (PLC);

• Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).

•



Responsibilities:



• Designing and developing new control systems;

• Draw-up the technical specifications, functional analysis, logic diagrams, interlocks and control loops;

• Testing, maintaining and modifying existing systems;

• Analysing data and presenting findings in written reports;

• Liaising with clients, suppliers, contractors and relevant authorities;

• Technical & contractual management within cost and time constrained environments;

• Understanding and ensuring compliance with relevant health and safety regulations and quality standards;

• Providing advice and consultancy support;

• Purchasing equipment;

• Developing new business proposals.



Qualifications:

• Bachelor degree in Electronic or electro-mechanical (or equivalent)

• Experience within; Electro power plants processes

• Experience within Nuclear power plants

• Experience within Petrochemical or refineries

• 3 + years' experience in an electrical background

• English and Dutch speaking

• Oil & Gas experience

• Knowledge of Microsoft office suite







