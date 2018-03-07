About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Instrument Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Demonstrate HSE leadership commensurate with role with rigorous risk-management applied to all instrument activity.

Provide high-quality, structured day-to-day instrument engineering support to DTA sites ensuring application of best practice, prioritisation of activity, engagement with vendors and adoption of cost-effective, fit-for-purpose solutions.

Ensure instrument modifications and maintenance activities are compliant with legislative and company standards with any deviation robustly risk-assessed.

Apply engineering rigour and structured thinking to instrument issues in pursuit of fit-for-purpose solutions aligned to site strategies

Optimise instrument maintenance in Work Management System (WMS) in pursuit of right-maintenance, on the right-equipment at the right frequency to maximise reliability at optimum cost

Support the review and prioritization of corrective work via the offshore Work-Order Review Meeting

Define and manage instrument spares / inventory at the appropriate level to assure reliable operations

Ensure instrument activities are fully managed and accurately reflected in asset plans with all gate-criteria met

Ensure managed-contract vendors are given the appropriate direction and regular performance reviews conduced (with support from Supply Chain Management) to ensure high quality delivery.

Support modification and management of change processes (AFA, TQ etc) to ensure all such activities are appropriately controlled.

Define and manage the various instrument budgets and associated cost-centres.

Manage maintenance backlog at an appropriate level defined by the asset strategy

Ensure effective and timely close out of safety (Synergi), Independent Competent Person (ICP) and regulatory actions

Engage with offshore teams through periodic offshore site visits & audits

Engage in regular performance management and goal-setting dialogues with Line Manager.

Deploy rigorous Root Cause Analysis (RCA) techniques to ensure appropriate measures to improve underlying performance

Promote technological innovations that improve safety, performance and/or economic outcomes

Education, Experience & Technical Qualifications

Engineering professional with degree level qualification or equivalent. Chartered (or working towards) status desirable

Relevant operational experience preferred.

Contract position

