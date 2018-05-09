About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for an Instrument Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a duration of approximately 12 months.

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Execute Engineering activities (Concept, Front end Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)* Maintain the required technical quality of work* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and procedures* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Carry out site visits where necessary* Commitment and promotion of all WorleyParsons Values* Sustainably delivering excellence, Never compromising on safety, Acting with integrity through the realisation of company and project Health, Safety, Environmental, Quality and Ethics systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Some exposure to appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Competent in the use of selected design and assessment methods used within discipline* Some exposure to design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities* Highly motivated with an innovative and analytical mind