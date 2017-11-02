Instrument Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 619487 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international consultancy looking for a Instrumentation Engineer to work on a modification project for a 6-12 month contract.



The instrumentation Engineer will be required to:

Have 10+ years experience in Instrumentation

Experience on revamp projects is a must

Experience with field instruments

Prepare Instrument designs

Prepare Instrument index

Prepare Fielf instrument datasheets



If you are able to complete this work, feel free to apply. Applicant with relevant experience will only be considered

