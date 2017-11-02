Instrument Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary 
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
619487
Posted on 
Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 4:41am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My Client is an international consultancy looking for a Instrumentation Engineer to work on a modification project for a 6-12 month contract.

The instrumentation Engineer will be required to:
Have 10+ years experience in Instrumentation
Experience on revamp projects is a must
Experience with field instruments
Prepare Instrument designs
Prepare Instrument index
Prepare Fielf instrument datasheets

If you are able to complete this work, feel free to apply. Applicant with relevant experience will only be considered