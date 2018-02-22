About the Role:

Job Title: Instrument Operations Technician

Ref No: 2018-10605

Location: Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Ineos Landline - Unity

Duration: Core Crew (2/3/3/2 rotation)

WorleyParsons are recruiting for an Instrument Operations Technician on a Core Crew basis.

Purpose / Role

He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all control & instrumentation plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including Pigging Operations and appropriate isolations under Control of Work.



Key aims and objectives

Responsible, through their line management, for the optimised and safe running of the facilities

Position of Instrument Operations Technician as part of Core Crew on agreed rotation

Provide exemplary performance in the areas of both safety and business performance delivery

Support planning of safe and cost effective activity of all associated plant and equipment



Prime responsibilities and duties

Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work

Implement all relevant policies and procedures

Requirement to deliver as Performing Authority and Process Isolating Authority within Control of Work process

Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Instrument & Operations work as defined in the Maintenance Management System and asset plans

Liaise directly with the asset planners to ensure that the asset 2 week forward plans are achievable for own discipline and consistent with the safe operating principles

Operate and maintain all plant and equipment for the pipelines

Working with the asset engineers carry out fault finding, rectifying and repairing to the required standard. Prepare and complete all necessary paperwork associated with the client's requirements relative to control of work and safe operating practices. E.g. GOC certification, operating procedures, risk assessments and any other associated documentation.

Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of Instrument and Operational spares stock levels.

Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators

Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are on board and the work is ready to be executed

Be prepared to assist all other trades within capability in the performance of safe operations

Deliver full compliance with the Procedures, WorleyParsons 7 Safeguards, Ineos Life Saving Rules, and Site Safety Standard.

Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues

Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work

Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix

Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness

Be capable of carrying out general repairs, fault finding, servicing, installation, commissioning of, but not limited to, the following:, Control and Instrumentation systems on centrifugal and reciprocating air compressors, positive displacement pumps, lube oil systems, diesel engines and generators, ventilation systems and fans, winches, cranes and air hoists, firefighting systems, pumps, sprinklers, general plant & equipment and portable instrumentation and test equipment

Ensure a clear and concise crew change handover

Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre commissioning of Instrument equipment and plant, compiling punch lists/as build drawings as necessary

Assist in writing and reviewing task specific procedures, operating procedures and work packs as requested

Train to and perform roles as required by the WorleyParsons training matrix and Ineos Emergency Response Plans

Provide input into the Ineos Safety systems including Safety Observations and Traction

Experiance

Technical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme

Related technical qualification, ideally HNC

Appropriate NVQ/SVQ certification

BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST

Valid COMPEX certificate

Minimum SBT01&02 (must be current i.e. within previous 12 months) or current TSBT01&02 (Instrument disciplines only)

Proven offshore maintenance experience and consistently good performance, holding a senior maintenance technician position on a producing facility for a significant period

Experience

Excellent knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards

Excellent knowledge of process control, F&G and ESD systems

Clear understanding of cause and effect logic diagrams

General knowledge of maintenance and instrument fault finding techniques and tools

Knowledge of planned maintenance systems, maintenance history recording and competent to complete test sheets and certification

Understanding of the role of Competent Instrument Person and Client's Electrical Safety Rules

Computer literate

Experience and understanding of team dynamics

Fully experienced in permit to work systems and performing as Isolation Authority for work in hazardous areas

Co-ordination of spare part requirements and optimising of spares stock levels

Competent gas tester