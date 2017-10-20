About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for an Instrument Supervisor. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Construction Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Ensure that all (EC & I) construction contractors' supervision and manpower are instructed in and comply with all aspects of Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSES) policy, site regulations, permit to work procedures and instructions and Client requirements* Ensure that (EC & I) construction contractors working within the discipline adhere strictly to the latest Approved for Construction (AFC) project drawings, Specifications, ITP's, Procedures and Site Instructions* Responsible for the HSES, and quality aspects of the work within assigned areas and for ensuring construction contractors complete their work in accordance with the project schedule* Review and monitor the availability of drawings, specifications, job instructions, material deliveries and tools applicable to the particular discipline and area of work* Develop detailed daily and weekly work plans in accordance with the overall planning schedule in conjunction with the contractors' supervision, planning engineers, and the Construction Engineer* Inform the Discipline Superintendent on specific areas where the programme needs to be adjusted in accordance with site conditions and material deliveries* Monitor the discipline and timekeeping of contractors' staff and labour in a defined work area, identifying any disciplinary action required, and informing the relevant Discipline Superintendent* Ensure all the loop diagrams are verified with the loop folders. Coordinate & Inspect all the loop check at the site between site & control panel

Skills / Qualifications

* 5 years' experience managing Electrical and Instrumentation Construction activities within Oil & Gas or Petrochemical sector* Excellent communication and presentation skills* Considerable experience of supervising Construction staff to achieve effective construction execution