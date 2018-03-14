About the Role:

Purpose / Role

* To assist execute the Instrument commissioning scope of work in accordance with the contract specifications and schedule* Provide support to the Snr Instrument / Instrument Engineer* Review commissioning technical documentation* Function test Instrument plant and equipment onshore/offshore

Key Aims and Objectives

* To perform the work in accordance with the specified safety standards / project requirements / workpack* To support the commissioning team to function test the Instrument system in accordance with project technical procedures

Prime Responsibilities and Duties

* Function test and repair, the Instrument system in accordance with mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning procedures* "Red line" project drawings and procedures with any changes made during testing* Review construction documentation prior to executing commissioning activities* Complete the project Completion System in accordance with project completion procedures* Ensure all activities are carried out in a safe manner using WorleyParsons' procedures (Task Risk Assessment, TRIC etc)* Ensure all activities are implemented in a safe manner and in accordance with the project PTW system

Allied Occasional Duties

* Liaise with support vendors as required* Deputise for Sr Commissioning Tech if required

Key Internal Interfaces

* Senior Commissioning Technicians* Discipline Commissioning Engineers* Construction personnel* Completions Coordinator* HSEQ Reps

Key External Interfaces

* Client commissioning personnel* Operations & Maintenance personnel* Site vendor reps

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* ONC in Instrumentation and Controls Engineering / recognised Instrumentation trade background (C&G / BTEC etc) combined with proven and demonstrable experience as an Instrumentation Commissioning Technician in O&G or related industry.* BOSIET / UKOOA Medical (or equivalent)* COMPEX Hazardous Area Training (or equivalent)* WorleyParsons' Mandatory Training (Induction, Risk Assessment etc)* IT Literate (Excel / Word / PowerPoint)

Desirable:

* HNC in Instrumentation and Controls Engineering or related subject* PTW Training

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience in a Instrumentation Commissioning Technician role, with a proven background of delivery.* Thorough understanding of the principles of Instrumentation equipment / system commissioning.* Good knowledge of O&G related SHEQ safe working practices and procedures.* Knowledge of the completions process and the ability to understand / complete related check-sheets.

Desirable:

* Offshore experience in a similar role.* JMS experience.

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* English - basic essential* Able to demonstrate commitment to safety* Flexible - able to comply with company and client requirements* Ability to work on own initiative* Confident - ability to work on own initiative* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment* Desire to learn and develop skills and knowledge

Competencies - Generic

* Ability to demonstrate understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures (including isolation procedures) and able to implement these during completion of workscope.* Able to work in a team environment.* Ability to complete applicable commissioning documentation (including test records, daily logs, fault reports and permit to work system) accurately and to a good standard.* Ability to understand / implement applicable working practices / procedures* IT Literate in major software packages (e.g. Word / Excel)

Competencies - Technical

* Conversant with the completions / commissioning process.* Ability to understand /project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc.* Thorough understanding of the principles of instrumentation systems including installation, testing, commissioning and general O&M of instrument equipment and components.* Ability to identify PTW requirements and complete associated method statements / risk assessments for the safe execution of workscope.

Competencies - Project / Department Specific

* To be completed by the Project