Instrumentation & Control Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Provide technical support, resource management, forecasting predictive measures involving maintenance, engineering, asset integrity & construction work related to Instrumentation & Control System Section.

* Provide regular support to Manager-Instrumentation & Control System in achieving Maintenance Objectives & Targets related to Section.

* Carries out assignments given by Senior Management.

* Provides inputs & guidance to the Instrument Engineers in achieving their Objectives & Targets.

* Regularly interacts with Supervisors for Predictive / Preventive Maintenance activities.

* Provide on-site maintenance & trouble shooting support to Engineers, Supervisors & Technicians as & when required.

* Carry out small configuration jobs in DCS & PLCs.

* Periodically reviews the control & interlock logics, schematics, wiring drawings, loop drawings, vendor drawings, junction box wiring drawings, electrical/pneumatic hook-ups, support details, cable routing, instrument layout, I/O schedule, wiring schematics.

* Interacts with outside company business partners for technical issues & improvements and promotes Best Maintenance Practices, Asset Integrity & Safety Culture.

* Technical focal point (Back-up) for Maintenance and Integrity issues relating to Instrument & Controls Equipment and systems.

* Investigate major failures and propose corrective action for long term reliability.

* Leads/Participates in various methodology studies / analysis.

* Coordinates with personnel from other sections/departments to ensure smooth functioning of the sections and seamless work flow.

* Be on call as required to cover Maintenance Weekends duty coverage.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A minimum of 7 years experience working as an I&C Engineer within the Petrochemical industry is essential.

* A degree in Electrical or Chemical Engineering is essential.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* A minimum of 7 years experience working as an I&C Engineer within the Petrochemical industry is essential.

* A degree in Electrical or Chemical Engineering is essential.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.