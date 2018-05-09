Instrumentation Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 642114 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large international consultancy who have recently been awarded new projects in the Rotterdam area. Due to expansion the client is looking for an Instrumentation Engineer for a 12 month renewable contract to be based in Rotterdam.



The Instrumentation Engineer will be required to have:

8+ years experience in Oil and Gas projects

Experience in Basic Engineering and detailed engineering

Experience in Preparing data sheets

Experience in preparing P&ID's

Experience in Reviewing vendor drawings for instruments

Experience in INTOOLS



If you feel you are able to mobilise at short notice and have experience in the above please feel free to apply

