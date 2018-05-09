Instrumentation Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
642114
Posted on
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - 6:49am
About the Role:My Client is a large international consultancy who have recently been awarded new projects in the Rotterdam area. Due to expansion the client is looking for an Instrumentation Engineer for a 12 month renewable contract to be based in Rotterdam.
The Instrumentation Engineer will be required to have:
8+ years experience in Oil and Gas projects
Experience in Basic Engineering and detailed engineering
Experience in Preparing data sheets
Experience in preparing P&ID's
Experience in Reviewing vendor drawings for instruments
Experience in INTOOLS
If you feel you are able to mobilise at short notice and have experience in the above please feel free to apply
Apply