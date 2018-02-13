Integration Planner

About the Role:

Prepare and administer all aspects of project planning and controls including change management and trending.

Prepare and administer schedule components associated with assigned areas of responsibility

Lead project planning and schedule review meetings with stakeholders (engineers, superintendents, and foreman)

Perform and communicate analysis to understand activity criticality, acceleration opportunities, and constraints

Schedule activities in a multiple constraint environment where sequence is often driven by resource availability operational constraints, and priority instead of logic.

Interact with both internal and external teams (Vendors, Contractors, Land, Supply Chain, Planning,

Drilling/Completions, PMs, CMs, Commissioning) to develop and maintain realistic project schedules.

Identification of scheduling constraints and development of solutions to model those constraints in order to improve schedule forecasting.

Use schedule and associated resource demand to help forecast capital cost and contractor demand.

Work with team to optimize the field schedule

Identify & maintain Key Performance Metrics (KPIs) relative to schedule and cycle time. Develop and maintain scorecard to communicate KPIs to management team

Participate in process map efforts including developing process maps of their own work. Identifying and implementing process improvements where applicable

Communicate schedules and key metrics to E&P & Midstream teams, external stakeholders, and contractors

Document and maintain work processes and tools

Collaborate with colleagues in other business units to share developments and bring back best practices

Other duties as needed

