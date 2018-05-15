About the Role:

The Role:

* The Integrity Engineer is responsible for managing the integrity of UK Operated Assets equipment in accordance with the Client's management systems.

* They are a focal point for integrity issues liaising directly with relevant functions including Operations, Technical Authorities, offshore personnel and discipline engineers.

* The position will work closely with the Delivery and Subsea teams for execution of inspection and other integrity management activities.

* The role is the responsible engineer for approval of WSE, RBI and inspection reports as well as managing any identified anomalies in accordance with the Client's UK management systems.

* The Integrity Engineer will ensure that integrity risks are identified, appropriate mitigation is in place, and that systems and equipment are compliant with relevant legislation and the Client's processes.



This role has the following responsibilities and outputs

* Deliver the Integrity Management Systems, ensuring that relevant equipment has up-to-date Corrosion Assessments, Risk Assessments, Inspection Plans and Integrity Reviews.

* Manage Integrity Management Contractors.

* Manage integrity management expenditure and commitments, including:

o Develop cost estimates for work packages for approval, obtaining third party input where necessary.

o Provide cost tracking and schedule visibility through the lifecycle of all integrity scopes the role is responsible for and for financial processes including budget planning, value of work done and forecasting.

* Ensure that corrosion management and monitoring plans are in place and followed.

* Ensure equipment within the WMS have appropriate integrity PMs and frequency for their service.

* Assist the Integrity Lead in the development, implementation and maintenance of effective Integrity Management systems.

* Manage anomalies, reviewing risk, recommending mitigation and remedial work.

* Manage and maintain the Integrity Data Management System (IDMS).

* Assist with development and compliance with pertinent Performance Standards.

* Assist with development of Integrity Management System documentation for any new assets.

* Review upcoming integrity work and aligns resources to meet business needs.

* Provide integrity support to engineering work.

* Provide input into the Integrity Management Team (IMT) meetings.

* Support the interface with HSE with regards to integrity issues.

* Support the Integrity Lead with topsides integrity verification activity.

* Manage the temporary repair register.

* Ensure that Management of Change is appropriately applied.



Job Specific Skills and Knowledge

* Relevant engineering degree or equivalent.

* Proven track record in integrity management

* Thorough knowledge of UK offshore regulation relating to integrity management.

* Familiar with codes and standards applicable to integrity management.

* Familiar with inspection and Non Destructive Testing methods.

* Familiar with corrosion engineering methods and management.

* Experience of leading and participating in Risk Based Inspection Assessments.

* Normally have spent time previously working with an integrity contractor. Operator experience preferred.

* Results-oriented, articulate and persuasive.

* Provide leadership external resource teams.

* Methodical and well organised.

* Able to demonstrate initiative and assertiveness in a positive and constructive manner to both known work areas and new ones.

* Able to effectively manage, co-ordinate, and integrate a number of simultaneous activities.

* Displays high standards of ethical and professional behaviour, consistent with the company's values and business conduct policies.

* Ability to develop strategy and plans in a methodical order to achieve desired actions and outcomes.

* Work as a part of a team and commitment to a common vision and openness of knowledge sharing.



