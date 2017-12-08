About the Role:

Interim M&E Project Manager - NHS - North East - OUTSIDE IR35

My NHS Client in North East are looking for an M&E Project Manager on an initial 3 months with a view to permanent. They are looking for the individual to have an engineering based degree.

Duties will include:

* Capital Projects (Car park, extension)* Capital Backlog maintenance* Planned engineering and PPM works* Work supporting the SFG20 standards

The ideal candidate will have an NHS background (Projects or Design)

If you are interested in this role then please send your CV or contact me on the number below. Alternatively, if you know someone who may best fit this role then please put them in touch with myself and benefit from Vivid's referral scheme.

Kind regards,

Oliver Tharratt

Vivid Resourcing

0161 413 7290

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.