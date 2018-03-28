About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Internal Offshore Recruiter on a permanent basis in our Aberdeen office.

Purpose

The purpose of this role is to drive and support the current workload to ensure efficiency in process, as well as supporting the delivery needs of the business and ever changing market place.

Responsible for providing the highest level of end to end recruitment at all levels. Deliver high quality professional candidates, guiding hiring managers and candidates through the selection process.

Drive excellent business relationships with hiring managers, candidates and PSL providers ensuring compliance and best practise across the function.

Key Responsibilities

* Manage a proactive candidate pipeline for specific functions or disciplines to ensure we are meeting the demands of the business.* Attract, identify and recruit both staff and contract roles across the offshore, site and O&M.* Work in partnership with the Resourcers to maximise on internal recruitment capability.* Develop and maintain strong working relationships with hiring managers, PSL, and other team members to create a partnership that yields success, predictable results and credibility.* Manage the Resourcers to ensure an effective candidates resourcing strategy is in place to maximise internal resourcing opportunities.* Work in partnership with hiring managers, PSL and Resourcers to minimise Time to Hire durations in line with set KPIs.* Ensure leverage on-line recruiting resources and in-house systems to identify and recruit the very best candidates.* Shortlist resumes for appropriateness of skills, experience and knowledge in relation to position requirements.* Pre-screen candidates ensuring they meet the business standard qualifications and certificates.* Ensure post-interview feedback is given to the interviewing team & candidates.* Work with business to regularly identify priority vacancies, represent the Resourcing Team and gain a direct understanding of the pressures / requirements of the project.* Manage the offer, negotiation, closing process including required administrative components.* Maintain accurate documentation on all candidates to ensure a robust and thorough audit trail.

Experience

* Recruitment experience in an agency or internal environment with exposure to blue collar positions and operations and maintenance positions.* Have the capability to manage fast paced high volume positions and work to extremely tight deadlines.* Experience solving complex business issues and delivering significant impact as an individual contributor.* A track record of personal accountability, strong work ethic, integrity, and proven organisational skills with attention to detail.* Ability to handle client relationship management and work in a large-team environment.* Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with proven ability to take initiative and build strong, productive relationships.

Qualities and Skills

* Strong team working ethic, including proactive willingness to assist colleagues with greater workloads in onshore and offshore teams and in the wider HR team.* Credibility to represent to business with external customers / clients and suppliers.* Strong / professional interpersonal, communication and presentation skills.* Ability to influence and advise managers on resourcing requirements.