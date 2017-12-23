About the Role:

Job Title: Inventory Management Analyst

Location: New Berlin Wisconsin 53151 United States

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

Working closely with the manufacturing plant, freight forwarders and Transportation Management Center to identify and document transportation cargo flow handoffs (and consolidations) with expected KPIs at each step of the inbound and outbound processes.

* Conduct Total Cost of Ownership study to identify and recommend opportunities for cost savings and cost avoidances for transportation functions* Assist with correcting and updating master data fields in ERP system* Support 98% vendor compliance of Advanced Shipping Notification (ASN) functionality into ERP system* Mitigate and proactively communicate transportation schedule changes and short/long term impacts, providing 1st level escalation for schedule changes impacting expected material inbound delivery dates* Participate on cross-functional teams to address and resolve problems and ensure continuous improvement of processes and methods to improve quality and productivity while reducing costs* Extensive understanding in both inbound and outbound domestic and international transportation costs and optimization strategies* Demonstrated capability of strong analytics in supporting complex supply management issues

QUALIFICATIONS

* Ability to review and organize large quantities of data and provide updates on information analysis* Excel analysis capabilities including:

Sorting, Filtering, Pivot Tables, V-Look up, etc.

