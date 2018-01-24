Investigation Engineer

Company
Ably Resources
Location
London,Greater London,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
632018
Posted on
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 - 5:28am
About the Role:Our client is a consultancy providing services to organizations within several industries, including power generation, oil and gas, aerospace, health and education and more.
They investigate fires, explosion, road traffic/ marine cargo/ electrical accidents.
For several of their offices, we are looking for experienced engineers, from Electrical background.
If you enjoy or think you may enjoy analytical work and would like to take responsibility for technical analysis from collective evidence to preparing technical report, then we would like to hear from you.
You will:
Carry out thorough site and lab based tests and analysis
Gather and record evidence
Carry out and amend risk assessments as appropriate prior to and during scene
Conduct detailed examinations and analysis of failed equipment or components
Review technical information
Keep case records
Communicate with clients regularly
Prepare reports
When more experienced and trained you will also
Provide Expert Witness evidence in Court
Ideal candidate:
Educated to degree level in Electrical Engineering.
A Chartered Engineer and Corporate Member of the IET.
5+ years of postgraduate experience
Strong organisational skills
Good communication skills
For further information please contact maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com
Apply