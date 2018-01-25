About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Invoice Administrator, based in Aberdeen.





Responsibilities Include:

Collate and input invoice data for specified contract weekly and carry out checks and investigations as required.

Preparation of monthly sales invoices; ensuring all invoices are reviewed for accuracy and are posted in line with the monthly deadlines

Ensure that project invoicing is carried out in accordance with terms and conditions of contracts and internal targets are met, along with timely resolution of commercial disputes or invoice queries.

Minimise level of work carried as work in progress.

Ensure compliance with company policies, processes and procedures relating to invoicing.

In addition to the duties and responsibilities listed, the position holder is required to perform other duties as may arise in connection with the successful operation of the Company or assigned by Commercial Analyst/Co-ordinator as required.



QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Proven track record in a similar role

Experience in fast paced work environment, industry experience

Experience with sales invoicing with high value

Experiencing of billing labour, materials and equipment for large projects/contracts

High level of discretion and confidentiality



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917955.





