About the Role:
The Role:
Looking for IP Technician with the below criteria:-
RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):
Essential:
* HND or equivalent relevant degree with at least 5 years experience in a multi-disciplined telecommunications environment.
* Must have at least 4 years working experience on IP system and networking (LANs and WANs), and Network Management Environment.
* Must be able to demonstrate a sound working knowledge of the following disciplines
o IP Routing & Switching
o IP Voice
o IP MPLS
* Experience of medium to large router and distributed switch network.
* Experience in medium to large IP addressing and subneting schemes.
* In-depth knowledge of primary routing protocols (TCP/IP, RIP, OSPF, EIGRP etc.)
* Understanding of BGP, Cisco call manager.
* MPLS experience (MPLS VPN) and QoS knowledge is an added value.
* Sound understanding of TDM network principles and experience in legacy to IP network migration.
* Understanding of QOS in relation to IP networks and VOIP.
* Advanced HW & SW troubleshooting skills.
* Must possess good English verbal and writing skills.
* Must possess a valid driving license from the country of origin.
* ITIL V3 foundation or Intermediate certified Experience.
