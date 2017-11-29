About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting ISSOW Engineer to join our team in Brunei on the BSP Facilities Rejuvenation Project. This project aims to rejuvenate 79 offshore platforms to ensure ongoing production for the next 25 years. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

* Work with Construction Coordinator for the creation of a safe control of work activities in accordance with the project procedures. This includes the creation of all Work Control Certificates(WCC)* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, work practices and procedures. Ensure at all times that the WCC created / (PTW work scope are completed safely and to a high standard* Attend ISSOW mandatory training and be required to achieve the required authorizations from BSP Operations* Be familiar and efficient in the use of the computer-based tool commonly referred to as Integrated Safe System of Work (ISSOW) provided for issuing of Work Permits and in case of system unavailability, the paper based version of ISSOW* Ensure all WCC / (PTW) work scopes are in accordance with applicable work pack / job card instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Liaise closely with the Area Authority (AA) & Performing Authority (PA) when planning WCCs to ensure all the appropriate mechanical / process / electrical hazards and controls have been identified for that task* Ensure that the appropriate level of risk assessment has been carried out for the task; i.e. Level 1 or Level 2 RA* Ensure that all documentation associated with the WCC is attached; including but not limited to: Isolation Control Certificates, marked up drawings or P&IDs, Task Risk Assessment, COSHH Manual Handling Certificate and electrical safety documents (Electrical Permit to Work, Sanction for Test, Limitation of Access)* Advise and support construction personnel on the installation / site to ensure a greater awareness and safer operation of the system* Ensure applicable Risk Assessments (RA) / WCC / Permit to Work (PTW) are to complete work scope in a controlled and safe manner* Provide support to trades / disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline Risk Assessment Team. Mentor / coach engineering graduates and national engineering staff* Support construction team and offshore supervision within experience and competence. Provide support for safety and health issues within experience and competence* Participate in ISSOW permit audits and attend ISSOW permit meetings* Participate and contribute to HSSE process and project Safety initiatives including the company Local Business Development programme

Skills / Qualifications

* Demonstrable experience in a similar role with background in defined trade, BSP / Shell ISSOW PTW and understanding of the basic principles of PTW systems and O&G related HSE practices / procedures* Offshore experience in similar role. Desire to learn and develop* Good command of the English language is essential* Good understanding of HSE safe working practices and procedures and their implementation* Ability to follow / comply with procedures and recognized working practices* Good understanding of the basic principles of PTW systems associated with ISSOW* Good understanding of project procedures and drawings* Ability to demonstrate a strong commitment to safety* Flexible and able to comply / adapt to company / client requirements* Ability to work and meet deadlines in an accurate, consistent and structured manner* Ability to interact with other personnel within department and work on own initiative and unsupervised.* Ability to work in a multi-cultural / team environment and provide guidance to other team members