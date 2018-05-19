IT Analyst/Developer

About the Role:

The Role:

The CARS Senior Visualization role performs as a technical analyst who engages with Cyber business customers to address questions, solve problems and work on small enhancements delivering business intelligence and analytics visualizations in CARS. CARS is the Cybersecurity Analytics and Reporting Solution providing visibility into the Cybersecurity landscape to improve decision quality and enhance risk intelligence for a diverse audience from executives and Cyberstream leadership to IRM professionals.





Responsibilities include:

* Supporting and improving business intelligence and analytics visualizations using best practices for simple and clear data-driven insights with a strong focus on user experience

* Understanding the diverse source systems and the associated business processes

* Understanding the relevant data and how they map to the business processes

* Working with customers on resolving tickets and minor requests

* Ensuring that ticket resolutions are aligned with the business requirements, and adhering to technology standards

* Deploying enhancements and ensuring that all appropriate documentation is completed

* Participating/leading customer engagement/prototype sessions for refinements. Ability to develop from sketches, wireframes and storyboards

* Guiding and educating the consumers of reports in understanding the insights to be obtained and leveraging all functionality provided

* Adhering to an agile delivery approach. Working with technical resources (data engineers, business analysts, …) to acquire and transform the data into advanced analytics and/or visualizations





MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. 5+ years' of experience with Analytics solution architecture and/or analytics solutions development

2. 3+ years' experience using BI tool of Spotfire and designing user-focused dashboards, custom reports and data visualizations

3. Experience working within Software Development Lifecycle

4. Education: Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems or equivalent

5. Demonstrated ability to apply critical thinking and analytical skills to independently troubleshoot issues, suggest and implement changes, and deliver value to our business partners

6. Knowledge of data integration and data engineering

7. Demonstrated experience and knowledge leveraging data using BI tools to create reports, dashboards and other analysis

8. Familiarity with design patterns

9. Understands the best type of visualization to be used to represent underlying data and metrics



